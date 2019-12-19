LIVE: City of Milwaukee announces newly-received funding to fight opioid epidemic

See Star Wars at Movie Tavern by Marcus: ‘An exciting new dining and entertainment destination’

Posted 11:14 am, December 19, 2019, by
Data pix.

BROOKFIELD -- After more than 40 years, the final chapter of the "Star Wars" Skywalker storyline is coming to an end. Brian Kramp joins FOX6 WakeUp from The Movie Tavern in Brookfield with a preview.

Data pix.

About Movie Tavern (website)

Meet Movie Tavern by Marcus: an exciting new dining and entertainment destination NOW OPEN at Brookfield Square! As the first Movie Tavern in Wisconsin, the Brookfield Square location features amenities you love from Marcus Theatres — like comfortable DreamLounger recliner seating in all eight theatres and a SuperScreen DLX auditorium with an oversized screen and Dolby Atmos sound. In addition, there are some unique new food and beverage offerings you can only find at Movie Tavern. Items from our chef-driven menu, plus specialty drinks, beer and wine, can all be enjoyed in The Tavern bar or ordered at the concession stand for delivery directly to your seat. Whether grabbing a bite during a shopping trip or catching the latest Hollywood blockbuster, Movie Tavern Brookfield Square is the place to be!

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.