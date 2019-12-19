× Seeking singers, dancers, instrumentalists: Auditions for ‘Kids From Wisconsin’ begin Jan. 3

MILWAUKEE — The Kids From Wisconsin is looking for serious singers, dancers and instrumentalists to fill out their troupe for the 2020 season.

Those interested must be between ages 15 and 20 — and apply online at kidsfromwisconsin.org. All applicants will receive professional feedback at their auditions. 36 chosen performers receive room and board along with a weekly per-diem. Applications due by January 10, 2020.

Auditions are slated for:

Jan. 3 in Milwaukee – (For Out of State College Students Only)

Feb. 21 in Eau Claire – (UW Eau Claire, Haas Fine Arts Building)

Feb. 22 in Madison – (Bethany United Methodist Church)

Feb. 29 – March 1 in Milwaukee – (Milwaukee High School of the Arts)

For 51 summers, the Kids From Wisconsin (KFW) have toured the Midwest, performing a high energy, Broadway-style revue to audiences of over 120,000 each summer to cities across the state and into Michigan and Iowa. The group showcases Wisconsin’s brightest performers from every corner of the state.

Performers are professionally trained to provide a fully-staged performance along with leadership training while conducting performer led workshops that teach, mentor and inspire participants through the performing arts. KFW also partners with over 35 community service groups to deliver affordable, high-quality entertainment right in their own communities.

The 2020, “Live! In Living Color” tour will take the iconic troupe over 7000 miles this season summer.