× Special concert announcement set for Friday, Dec. 20 at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — A special concert announcement is set for Friday morning, Dec. 20 at Fiserv Forum.

The news conference will be led by Fiserv Forum, Bucks President Peter Feigin, and the producer and director of the show. But no other hints are being given at this time.

Who do you think it will be?

Either way, count on FOX6 News to stream the event — beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.