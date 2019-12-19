× State-funded snowmobile trail system in Eagle River set to open Friday, Dec. 20

EAGLE RIVER — The state-funded snowmobile trail system in Eagle River is officially set to open for the season on Friday, Dec. 20.

The Eagle River 500 is one of the world’s most famous snowmobile trail networks. At its center is a 90-mile section maintained by the Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Club, who keep the riding surface in the best shape possible throughout the season.

Kim Emerson, executive director of the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement in a news release:

“We are ready to open the doors to the Snowmobile Capital of the World this week. Thanks to the Sno-Eagles, the trails are groomed and ready, and we can’t wait to welcome riders to Eagle River.”

For more information about winter activities and events in and around Eagle River, you are urged to contact the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce at 800-359-6315 or online at eagleriver.org/play/snowmobile.