Statewide silver alert issued for missing 85-year-old Brown County man

BROWN COUNTY — A statewide silver alert has been issued for James Wanek — an 85-year-old man from the village of Allouez in Brown County.

Wanek is described as white, 5’10” tall and around 175 pounds with blue eyes and short, gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black, hooded winter jacket, dark gray dress slacks, black tennis shoes and his wedding ring.

He had been missing and located by authorities earlier in the day on Thursday, Dec. 19. He told a deputy that he had gotten lost on the way home from his cottage and didn’t know where he was. After Wanek’s son met him, Wanek was following his son home when another vehicle got in between them. Wanek never made it back home. His children say he is starting to become forgetful and confused.

He drives a 2008, silver, Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin license plate number 864-CBH. His car has a license plate holder reading “Gustman”.