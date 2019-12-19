LIVE: City of Milwaukee announces newly-received funding to fight opioid epidemic

Want a less chaotic kitchen this Christmas? Chef teaches us the art of Mise en place

Posted 11:12 am, December 19, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Want your Christmas feast to be a little less stressful this year? Foster Deadman with US Foods joins Real Milwaukee to help us prep like caterers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.