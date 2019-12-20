Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

FRIDAY DECEMBER 20, 2019

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from Mitchell Interchange W-S system ramp south to Rawson Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for sign structure installation between College and Rawson Avenues.

Detour:

Travelers can use Layton Avenue, 27th Street and Rawson Avenue to get around the freeway closure.

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from Drexel Avenue to College Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for sign structure installation between College and Rawson avenues and Rawson and Drexel avenues

Detour:

Travelers can use Drexel Avenue, WIS 38 (Howell Avenue) and College Avenue to get around the freeway closure.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to College Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to decouple traffic. Northbound traffic will be switched onto the new northbound pavement.

Detour:

Travelers can use County G, West Frontage Road, S. 27th Street and College Avenue to get around the freeway closure.

NOTABLE OPENINGS

**MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2019

Oakwood Road, under I-94, has reopened to traffic.

Motorists should be aware that a short-term closure of Oakwood Road, under I-94, is scheduled for early 2020 for final roadway reconstruction. More information will be shared at that time.

**SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Exit and Entrance ramps scheduled to OPEN

I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps at Rawson Avenue scheduled to OPEN to traffic by 6 a.m.

I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps at Seven Mile Road scheduled to OPEN to traffic by 6 a.m.

I-94 North-South (Central/South Segments: County G to WIS 142)

FRIDAY and SATURDAY BEGINNING DECEMBER 20, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from WIS 142 to WIS 20 is scheduled to have two overnight full freeway closures from

10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to switch traffic onto the permanent lanes and opening the left shoulder.

Detour:

Travelers can use WIS 142, the frontage roads and WIS 20 to get around the freeway closure.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from WIS 142 to WIS 20 is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to

5 a.m. for pavement marking.

Detour:

Travelers can use WIS 142, the frontage roads and WIS 20 to get around the freeway closure.

NOTABLE OPENINGS

**TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2019