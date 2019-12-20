Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)
FRIDAY DECEMBER 20, 2019
I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:
- I-94 EAST (SB) from Mitchell Interchange W-S system ramp south to Rawson Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for sign structure installation between College and Rawson Avenues.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Layton Avenue, 27th Street and Rawson Avenue to get around the freeway closure.
I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) from Drexel Avenue to College Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for sign structure installation between College and Rawson avenues and Rawson and Drexel avenues
Detour:
- Travelers can use Drexel Avenue, WIS 38 (Howell Avenue) and College Avenue to get around the freeway closure.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2019
I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to College Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to decouple traffic. Northbound traffic will be switched onto the new northbound pavement.
Detour:
- Travelers can use County G, West Frontage Road, S. 27th Street and College Avenue to get around the freeway closure.
NOTABLE OPENINGS
**MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2019
- Oakwood Road, under I-94, has reopened to traffic.
Motorists should be aware that a short-term closure of Oakwood Road, under I-94, is scheduled for early 2020 for final roadway reconstruction. More information will be shared at that time.
**SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019
I-94 WEST (NB) Exit and Entrance ramps scheduled to OPEN
- I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps at Rawson Avenue scheduled to OPEN to traffic by 6 a.m.
- I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps at Seven Mile Road scheduled to OPEN to traffic by 6 a.m.
I-94 North-South (Central/South Segments: County G to WIS 142)
FRIDAY and SATURDAY BEGINNING DECEMBER 20, 2019
I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) from WIS 142 to WIS 20 is scheduled to have two overnight full freeway closures from
10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to switch traffic onto the permanent lanes and opening the left shoulder.
Detour:
- Travelers can use WIS 142, the frontage roads and WIS 20 to get around the freeway closure.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019
I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) from WIS 142 to WIS 20 is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to
5 a.m. for pavement marking.
Detour:
- Travelers can use WIS 142, the frontage roads and WIS 20 to get around the freeway closure.
NOTABLE OPENINGS
**TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2019
- I-94 WEST (NB) is scheduled to open to four lanes between WIS 142 and County G by 6 a.m.
- I-94 WEST (NB) entrance ramp from County E is scheduled to OPEN to traffic by 6 a.m.
- The speed limit on I-94 EAST (SB) will return to 70 mph between WIS 142 and County G.