Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Posted 8:48 am, December 20, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

FRIDAY DECEMBER 20, 2019

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) from Mitchell Interchange W-S system ramp south to Rawson Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for sign structure installation between College and Rawson Avenues.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Layton Avenue, 27th Street and Rawson Avenue to get around the freeway closure.

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from Drexel Avenue to College Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for sign structure installation between College and Rawson avenues and Rawson and Drexel avenues

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Drexel Avenue, WIS 38 (Howell Avenue) and College Avenue to get around the freeway closure.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to College Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to decouple traffic. Northbound traffic will be switched onto the new northbound pavement.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use County G, West Frontage Road, S. 27th Street and College Avenue to get around the freeway closure.

NOTABLE OPENINGS

**MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2019

  • Oakwood Road, under I-94, has reopened to traffic.

Motorists should be aware that a short-term closure of Oakwood Road, under I-94, is scheduled for early 2020 for final roadway reconstruction. More information will be shared at that time.

**SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Exit and Entrance ramps scheduled to OPEN

  • I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps at Rawson Avenue scheduled to OPEN to traffic by 6 a.m.
  • I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps at Seven Mile Road scheduled to OPEN to traffic by 6 a.m.

I-94 North-South (Central/South Segments: County G to WIS 142)

FRIDAY and SATURDAY BEGINNING DECEMBER 20, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from WIS 142 to WIS 20 is scheduled to have two overnight full freeway closures from

10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to switch traffic onto the permanent lanes and opening the left shoulder.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use WIS 142, the frontage roads and WIS 20 to get around the freeway closure.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from WIS 142 to WIS 20 is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to

5 a.m. for pavement marking.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use WIS 142, the frontage roads and WIS 20 to get around the freeway closure.

NOTABLE OPENINGS

**TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2019

  • I-94 WEST (NB) is scheduled to open to four lanes between WIS 142 and County G by 6 a.m.
  • I-94 WEST (NB) entrance ramp from County E is scheduled to OPEN to traffic by 6 a.m.
  • The speed limit on I-94 EAST (SB) will return to 70 mph between WIS 142 and County G.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.