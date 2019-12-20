Dashcam video: Hales Corners squad struck by van that disregarded red light

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALES CORNERS -- Greendale police are investigating a collision between a minivan and a Hales Corners police squad that happened on Saturday, Dec. 7. The collision was captured by a dash camera.

A news release indicates the collision happened around 7:15 a.m. last Saturday when officers were responding "non-emergency in marked police squads to a call for service." As the squad entered the intersection eastbound at Highway 100 and Grange Avenue, officials say the minivan disregarded a red light and collided with the squad as it was headed southbound.

Officials say the officer in the squad was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the minivan was not hurt, remained on the scene and was cooperative with investigators.