Dashcam video: Hales Corners squad struck by van that disregarded red light

HALES CORNERS -- Greendale police are investigating a collision between a minivan and a Hales Corners police squad that happened on Saturday, Dec. 7. The collision was captured by a dash camera.
A news release indicates the collision happened around 7:15 a.m. last Saturday when officers were responding "non-emergency in marked police squads to a call for service." As the squad entered the intersection eastbound at Highway 100 and Grange Avenue, officials say the minivan disregarded a red light and collided with the squad as it was headed southbound.
Officials say the officer in the squad was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
The driver of the minivan was not hurt, remained on the scene and was cooperative with investigators.