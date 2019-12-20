× ‘Festive, fun and free:’ The Hop announces hours for Christmas and New Year’s

MILWAUKEE — The Hop will be operating every day this holiday season including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The streetcar will also feature extended hours on New Year’s Eve, with vehicles operating until 2 a.m. to accommodate riders celebrating at the countless great bars and restaurants along the route.

According to a news release, to fully experience the magic of the holiday season in Milwaukee, residents and downtown visitors alike are encouraged to take a ride on the Everstream Hoppy Holidays streetcar, featuring a festive winter-wonderland exterior and cozy cabin-like interior.

The holiday-themed streetcar is the perfect way to access many of downtown’s great light displays and holiday events, and thanks to Everstream, all rides remain completely free.

To locate the Hoppy Holidays streetcar, riders should download The Hop’s real-time app by visiting thehopmke.com/real-time. In the app, the Hoppy Holidays streetcar is tagged as “Bus 1”.

The complete schedule for the upcoming holidays is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – Normal weekday service (5 a.m. – midnight)

Wednesday, Dec. 25 – Sunday schedule in effect (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 31 – Extended weekday service (5 a.m. – 2 a.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Sunday schedule in effect (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Everstream’s sponsorship of free streetcar fares began Saturday, Nov. 2, when The Hop officially entered its second year of operations, and continues through Dec. 31.

For more information on The Hop, visit www.thehopmke.com.