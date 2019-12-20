× Franklin PD seeks help to locate van involved in striking of pedestrian in store parking lot

FRANKLIN — Police are looking for your help to locate a van that officials say intentionally struck a pedestrian at the Sendik’s near 51st and Rawson Avenue in Franklin on Friday morning, Dec. 20.

Investigators say the incident happened in the parking lot of the store between 9:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. Friday. They say the pedestrian was struck by a newer, black Chrysler Town and Country van which was being driven by a man. The driver is described as being white, approximately 50 years old, with salt and pepper colored hair. Officials say the van might have minor damage on the passenger side front fender or side mirror as a result of the collision.

Officials say the van was reportedly dropping off an elderly female who was wearing a blue jacket. They say she went into the store before the incident occurred. No license plate number was obtained.

Witnesses to this incident are urged to contact Franklin police at 414-425-2522.