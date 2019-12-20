‘It will be fantastic:’ Gospel Fest coming to Fiserv Forum on Friday, April 10

Posted 12:00 pm, December 20, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Gospel Fest is coming to the Fiserv Forum on Friday, April 10. The announcement was made during a news conference on Friday, Dec. 20.

“It will be a fantastic evening of performances, nationally headlining acts. This is going to be a one-of-a-kind event that we hope to produce every Good Friday for a very long time in Milwaukee,” said Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks president.

“GospelFest itself is all about bringing the community together along with bringing the very best in gospel music to Milwaukee,” said Curtis Farrow, GospelFest Executive Director.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.