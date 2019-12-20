Man convicted in fatal shooting of 2 brothers gets 2 life sentences

MILWAUKEE — Donnell Allen — the man convicted of fatally shooting two brothers near 6th and Center in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, was sentenced Friday, Dec. 20. Allen was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences for two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He is eligible to petition for parole after 45 years.

He was also sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision for one count of felony bail jumping.

Allen is currently serving a four-year prison sentence that began in June 2019 for a child abuse case. The 45 years for the homicide conviction begins after the child abuse sentence is served.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the area of 6th and Center on Aug. 15, 2018,to investigate a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found two men lying on the grass. One of the shooting victims, Justin Singleton, was dead on the scene. Antonio Singleton was also on the ground, but still breathing. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital where he later died. Officials say both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The complaint indicates a detective located “a total of seven .40 caliber fired casings” at the scene of the shooting — near the rear of a residence.

When investigators spoke with witnesses to this crime, one indicated the Singleton brothers were outside with others when Allen pulled up in a car and exited the vehicle. One witness told police he heard Allen say, “What’s up now?” Then a few moments later, that witness “heard the sound of 5 or 6 gunshots.”

Another witness indicated a similar story. That witness told police Allen was speaking with the brothers for about one to two minutes “when the defendant retrieved a firearm from the defendant’s side and pointed it with an outstretched arm towards the two victims.” The witness told police about five shots were fired — and then Allen walked back to the car and drove away from the scene.