Oak Creek police ask for help in search for missing 13-year-old girl

Posted 6:56 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59PM, December 20, 2019

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officials say Callalia Bossi has been missing since Thursday night, Dec. 19 from an address in Oak Creek.

She is described as being a female, white, about 5’3″ tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair.

You are urged to contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200 if you have any information on Callalia’s whereabouts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.