Oak Creek police ask for help in search for missing 13-year-old girl

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officials say Callalia Bossi has been missing since Thursday night, Dec. 19 from an address in Oak Creek.

She is described as being a female, white, about 5’3″ tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair.

You are urged to contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200 if you have any information on Callalia’s whereabouts.