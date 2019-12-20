One movie studio is experimenting with a new way to store films

Posted 9:30 am, December 20, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Superman on a piece of glass? One movie studio is experimenting with a new way to store films. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.