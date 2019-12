× Police: Man shot near Teutonia and Center on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot on the city’s north side Friday morning.

Police say the non-fatal shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 20 near Teutonia and Center — a few blocks west of North Division High School.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are seeking a known suspect.