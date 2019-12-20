Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opening Milwaukee campaign office

Posted 5:34 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, December 20, 2019

Michael Bloomberg, addresses the NAACP's (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) 110th National Convention at Cobo Center on July 24, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will open his 2020 Wisconsin campaign headquarters in Milwaukee on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Bloomberg and Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman will be on hand for the announcement at the Milwaukee Public Market at 4th and Water. The campaign office will open near 1st and Pittsburgh in the Third Ward.

The 77-year-old billionaire and former mayor of New York City formally announced his entry into the 2020 election in late November. He was not among the seven Democratic presidential candidates who participated in the final primary debate of 2019 on Dec. 19.

