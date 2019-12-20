Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh reacts as he talks with Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, west of London, on May 18, 2019, after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. - Lady Gabriella, is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Prince Michael, is the Queen Elizabeth II's cousin. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince Philip admitted to hospital for ‘pre-existing’ condition, Buckingham Palace says
Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh reacts as he talks with Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, west of London, on May 18, 2019, after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. - Lady Gabriella, is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Prince Michael, is the Queen Elizabeth II's cousin. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON — Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital over a “pre-existing” condition, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday. A royal source told CNN he was not taken there in an ambulance, but walked in.
“The Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” the statement said.
Queen Elizabeth II returned to Sandringham in Norfolk on Friday as scheduled. She is due to spend Christmas there.