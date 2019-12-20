× Prince Philip admitted to hospital for ‘pre-existing’ condition, Buckingham Palace says

LONDON — Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital over a “pre-existing” condition, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday. A royal source told CNN he was not taken there in an ambulance, but walked in.

“The Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” the statement said.

Queen Elizabeth II returned to Sandringham in Norfolk on Friday as scheduled. She is due to spend Christmas there.