Recognize him? MPD needs help to ID suspect who attempted to rob a bank near 60th and Capitol

Posted 4:19 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, December 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted bank robbery that occurred near 60th and Capitol Drive on Friday, Dec. 20.

Officials say the suspect entered the bank around noon and gave a note demanding money to the bank teller. However, he fled the bank without obtaining anything.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 35 to 40 years of age, 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds with a medium build, a dark skin complexion, and a goatee. He was seen wearing a dark blue knit cap, a black jacket with a horizontal white stripe, dark sunglasses, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding this suspect, call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

