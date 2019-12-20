× ‘Sixty to Escape’ attraction coming to Southridge Mall in 2020

GREENDALE — Southridge Mall will soon welcome Illinois-based Sixty to Escape — a themed and interactive escape room experience.

Set to open its second location in mid-February, Sixty to Escape is joining forces with Oak Creek-based City 13 to bring Milwaukee-area residents and visitors this one-of-a-kind entertainment concept.

Sixty to Escape is known for its live, engaging puzzle rooms, bringing immersive, theme park and movie quality sets to life for adventurers of all ages. Aimed at testing minds and promoting teamwork, guests will race against the clock, having only 60 minutes to complete a riveting, story-driven adventure, all with the help of fun and challenging clues, puzzles and codes. The adventure will include four all-new themed rooms, handcrafted by experienced puzzle designers and set builders.

Guests can visit the brand-new 6,600-square foot entertainment space, located on the upper level next to Round 1 Bowling & Amusement when its doors open at Southridge Mall next year.