MILWAUKEE -- The holiday classic "The Nutcracker" transports you to a magical world. Amy DuPont spent the morning at the Marcus Center with a preview.

About The Nutcracker (website)

Shake off the winter chill and bask in the warm glow of Milwaukee’s magical holiday tradition. Dancers from around the world create a winter wonderland in this timeless story, steeped in festive cheer. Includes live music! See our schedule of free pre-show activities!

Tickets are still available for the performances, but they are selling fast. To order, call (414) 902-2103 or visit milwaukeeballet.org.