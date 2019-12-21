× Police: 1 woman killed, another ‘severely injured’ in ‘vicious dog attack’ in Houston

HOUSTON — One woman was killed and another “severely injured” Saturday morning, Dec. 21 in what the Houston Police Department called a “vicious dog attack.”

Homicide detectives responded to the area of 5500 Arlington Street in north Houston where the women were found after the attack, the police department said on Twitter. The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

CNN affiliate KTRK reported that the injured woman was in stable condition, citing police.

“The dogs have been contained,” the police department said.

According to KTRK, police said three pit bulls were involved in the incident. A man called police around 5:45 a.m. time and said his wife had been attacked, the station reported.

Another call came from the dogs’ owner moments later, per KTRK. The owner said his dogs attacked another woman who was lying in a ditch.

The owner could face negligent manslaughter charges, police told KTRK.

CNN reached out to the Harris County Animal Shelter for more information on the dogs.