× Milwaukee Wave beat Orlando SeaWolves 10-2

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Milwaukee Wave handily defeated the Orlando SeaWolves Saturday night, Dec. 21 at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida 10-2.

“I thought it was a really consistent performance tonight,” said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero in a news release. “It’s never easy when you are away from home because anything can happen but the guys showed up and took care of business. I’m beyond happy for our young guys. Matthew Yang gets his first professional goal tonight, Dani Morillo adds two assists. They both have been working extremely hard and deserved this opportunity. I’m very proud of them and our entire team. Great performance tonight.”

Period: Time: Strength: Team: Scorer: (Assists): Total

1st: 07:28: ES: Milwaukee: Ian Bennett (Max Ferdinand): 0 – 1 Wave

1st: 11:00: ES: Orlando: Luiz Mota (Jeff Michaud): 1 – 1 Tie

1st: 12:43: ES: Milwaukee: Angel Curiel (Max Ferdinand): 1 – 2 Wave

2nd: 01:53: ES: Milwaukee: Luan Oliveira (Max Ferdinand): 1 – 3 Wave

2nd: 08:12: ES: Milwaukee: Hans Denissen (Max Ferdinand): 1 – 4 Wave

2nd: 10:49: ES: Milwaukee: Max Ferdinand (Andrew Wiedabach): 1 – 5 Wave

3rd: 03:07: ES: Milwaukee: Ian Bennett (Andrew Wiedabach): 1 – 6 Wave

3rd: 05:09: PP: Orlando: Richard Schmermund – Penalty Kick: 2 – 6 Wave

4th: 07:34: PP: Milwaukee: Luan Oliveira (Max Ferdinand): 2 – 7 Wave

4th: 08:4: ES: Milwaukee: Mathew Yang (Dani Morillo): 2 – 8 Wave

4th: 12:33: ES: Milwaukee: Ian Bennett (Dani Morillo): 2 – 9 Wave

4th: 13:33: PP: Milwaukee: Ian Bennett (Angel Curiel): 2 – 10 Wave

The Milwaukee Wave will enjoy the holiday and return to action Saturday, Dec. 28 on the road as they take on the rival Florida Tropics.

The Wave returns home to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 31 for the annual New Year’s Eve game against one of the newest teams in the MASL, the Mesquite Outlaws.