Milwaukee Wave beat Orlando SeaWolves 10-2
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Milwaukee Wave handily defeated the Orlando SeaWolves Saturday night, Dec. 21 at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida 10-2.
“I thought it was a really consistent performance tonight,” said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero in a news release. “It’s never easy when you are away from home because anything can happen but the guys showed up and took care of business. I’m beyond happy for our young guys. Matthew Yang gets his first professional goal tonight, Dani Morillo adds two assists. They both have been working extremely hard and deserved this opportunity. I’m very proud of them and our entire team. Great performance tonight.”
Period: Time: Strength: Team: Scorer: (Assists): Total
- 1st: 07:28: ES: Milwaukee: Ian Bennett (Max Ferdinand): 0 – 1 Wave
- 1st: 11:00: ES: Orlando: Luiz Mota (Jeff Michaud): 1 – 1 Tie
- 1st: 12:43: ES: Milwaukee: Angel Curiel (Max Ferdinand): 1 – 2 Wave
- 2nd: 01:53: ES: Milwaukee: Luan Oliveira (Max Ferdinand): 1 – 3 Wave
- 2nd: 08:12: ES: Milwaukee: Hans Denissen (Max Ferdinand): 1 – 4 Wave
- 2nd: 10:49: ES: Milwaukee: Max Ferdinand (Andrew Wiedabach): 1 – 5 Wave
- 3rd: 03:07: ES: Milwaukee: Ian Bennett (Andrew Wiedabach): 1 – 6 Wave
- 3rd: 05:09: PP: Orlando: Richard Schmermund – Penalty Kick: 2 – 6 Wave
- 4th: 07:34: PP: Milwaukee: Luan Oliveira (Max Ferdinand): 2 – 7 Wave
- 4th: 08:4: ES: Milwaukee: Mathew Yang (Dani Morillo): 2 – 8 Wave
- 4th: 12:33: ES: Milwaukee: Ian Bennett (Dani Morillo): 2 – 9 Wave
- 4th: 13:33: PP: Milwaukee: Ian Bennett (Angel Curiel): 2 – 10 Wave
The Milwaukee Wave will enjoy the holiday and return to action Saturday, Dec. 28 on the road as they take on the rival Florida Tropics.
The Wave returns home to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 31 for the annual New Year’s Eve game against one of the newest teams in the MASL, the Mesquite Outlaws.