Cameras captured fleeing driver who hit several vehicles near 51st and Villard during pursuit

MILWAUKEE — A pursuit ended in a crash near 51st Street and Villard Avenue Saturday morning, Dec. 21. Milwaukee police confirmed they were investigating a pursuit from outside their jurisdiction that ended at this location around 10:30 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the fleeing driver plowing through the intersection — striking multiple vehicles stopped at the traffic light.

FOX6’s crews on the scene spotted multiple agencies involved in the investigation, including Wauwatosa police, and officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

FOX6 News reached out to police for more information, including whether the fleeing driver was arrested, and the extent of any injuries.

