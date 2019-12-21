× Milwaukee Admirals top Cleveland Monsters 4-0

MILWAUKEE — Celebrating his 23rd birthday and his bobblehead night in style, Anthony Richard helped send the fans home happy as he tallied a goal and an assist as the Admirals topped the Cleveland Monsters 4-0 on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Connor Ingram turned aside all 29 shots he saw for his first shutout of the season as the Admirals won for the ninth consecutive time at home. In addition to Richard, Alex Carrier helped pace the offense as he dished out three assists while Rem Pitlick, Tommy Novak, and Miikka Salomaki all lit the lamp for the Ads.

The Admirals head into the Christmas break on a seven-game point streak (5-0-2) and own the best record in the AHL at 21-4-5 with 49 points. Since losing at home to Iowa on Nov. 1, Milwaukee has accumulated a remarkable 18-1-2 mark, which included a team-record 13-game winning streak.

Salomaki got things going for the Admirals with his second of the season just 2:48 into the game when Carrier fed him crashing to the slot and he directed the puck over the shoulder of Cleveland netminder Matiss Kivlenieks.

Just over seven minutes later Pitlick made it 2-0 with his eighth goal of the season, which was followed by Novak’s (6) tally at 12:54 of the second and then Richard finished the scoring with his third goal in the past two games at the 5:50 mark of the final stanza.

The Admirals now have six days off for the Christmas break before returning to the ice on Friday, Dec. 27 at Grand Rapids. They will look for their 10th consecutive home win the following night when they finish a home-and-home set with the Griffins.