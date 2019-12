× Police investigating hit-and-run crash near 70th and Greenfield, fleeing driver found

WEST ALLIS — Poice are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened near 70th and Greenfield in West Allis, Saturday.

Police were called to the scene — which involved two cars — around 9 a.m. One of the involved drivers fleed the scene but was located, with vehicle, by officers shortly after.

Authorities believe driver impairment may have been a factor in the crash at this time.