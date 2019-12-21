Racine County authorities make 6 OWI arrests within 5 hours

Racine County Sheriff's Office

RACINE — Law enforcement officials in Racine County say they recorded six drunken driving arrests within a five-hour span.

The incidents happened between 3:45 and 8:45 p.m. Friday and included suspects between the ages of 23 and 65, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said.

One man was arrested for his fifth Operating While Intoxicated offense. The man, 42, of Racine, was cited following a traffic stop in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Authorities said he had a valid driver’s license with a blood-alcohol content restriction of 0.02%. His preliminary breath test showed a reading of 0.108%. He is also accused of fleeing the scene of an accident in Milwaukee County.

