Silver Alert canceled: 73-year-old woman missing from Oshkosh found safe

Posted 4:05 pm, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, December 21, 2019
OSHKOSH — A Silver Alert was canceled Saturday, Dec. 21 for a 73-year-old woman missing from Oshkosh.

Authorities said Nancy Hansen was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Saturday at her home. While unloading groceries with a caregiver, she left in a vehicle. Officials said she mentioned going to Tacoma, Washington to visit family.

Hansen was found safe, officials announced just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

