Suspect arrested after pursuit, crash on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — A police pursuit on Milwaukee’s south side ended with an arrest and a crash that involved five cars, police say.

According to authorities, Milwaukee police officers attempted to stop a reckless driver around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 near 13th and Hayes on Milwaukee’s south side. The driver fled, leading to a two-minute pursuit before the suspect collided with another driver near 15th and Becher. Then, the suspect crashed into three, unoccupied parked cars.

The driver of the car struck by the suspect was not injured, police say. A passenger in the suspect’s car sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested for two felonies related to the pursuit.