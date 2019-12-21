Watch: K-9 officer jumped through broken driver’s side window to help police arrest fleeing driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FONTANA, Calif. -- A K-9 officer in California took down a suspect after an incredible jump!

The K-9 went through the driver's side window after Fontana police shot rubber pellets to break it open

Julio Vasquez, 31, was wanted for stalking and trying to run over his estranged wife. Police located him, and he led them on a chase.

Police deployed spike strips and used a PIT maneuver to try to stop him.

According to police, Vasquez was uncooperative after the chase ended, so they shot out his window with rubber pellets and the K-9 jumped inside to apprehend him.

Vasquez was treated for minor injuries after the dog bit him. He was later arrested, and police referred charges of felony stalking and felony evading. He could face additional charges for punching the K-9.