West Allis PD: Pedestrian struck by car, killed near 57th and Lincoln

WEST ALLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a car accident near 57th and Lincoln in West Allis.

According to the West Allis Police Department, the accident happened around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Lifesaving efforts were made by police and the West Allis Fire Department, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead on-scene.

The driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with authorities. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to authorities.

