1 dead, 6 injured in shooting outside Minnesota restaurant

LAKE PARK, Minn. — One man was killed and at least six others injured in a shooting early Sunday in the parking lot of a restaurant in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The Spring Lake Park Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired and multiple victims shot just after midnight.

When officers arrived at the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall they found multiple people with gunshot wounds, along with a 19-year-old male who had been killed, the police department said in a news release.

Victims were treated by law enforcement and medical personnel on the scene. Six people were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions were not known.

There are no suspects in custody, but police say they believe there is no current danger to the public.