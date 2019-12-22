× 3 arrested in connection to shooting near 20th and Capitol, police say

MILWAUKEE — Three suspects are in police custody after firing shots at a car near 20th and Capitol on Saturday.

Police responded to the reported shooting around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Authorities say it involved two vehicles, and both vehicles fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers later determined that there was no victim. However, a suspect had fired five shots at a victim’s car — striking it four times. Police later spotted the suspect’s car and conducted a traffic stop. Three suspects were arrested and two guns were recovered from the suspect’s car.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Authorities are still determining the cause of the incident.