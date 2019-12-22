Body found on Michigan property where woman went missing

HONOR, Mich. — A body has been found near a cabin in northwestern Michigan where a 47-year-old Detroit-area woman reportedly went missing in October.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the family of Adrienne Quintal called Benzie County authorities about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to report finding the body in a flooded area on the family’s property near Honor.

An autopsy is planned to identify the body and determine a cause of death. Quintal called a friend Oct. 17 and said she had been in a shootout with two men near the family’s cabin. Authorities found the Southfield woman’s vehicle, purse, cellphone and a gun.

