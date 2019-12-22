‘Very appreciative:’ ‘Elder Elves’ spread holiday cheer to seniors without family this Christmas

WEST ALLIS — While holidays are a joyous time for many, for some, the season can be a reminder of loss and loneliness. A West Allis company is helping turn that around.

With sweet gestures to show that they care, officials with Synergy HomeCare on Sunday, Dec. 22 wrapped their clients with love and compassion, just days before Christmas.

“We decided to create the concept of ‘Elder Elves’ where we make a point of visiting a senior who might need cheer and joy, and sing some songs with them, and share some gifts,” said Ruth Busalacchi, owner of Synergy HomeCare.

By making and doing something nice and thoughtful — caregivers with Synergy HomeCare lifted the spirits of seniors. First, they put up a spectacular tree to continue the festive flair over the days leading up to Christmas and the weeks after.

“This is a box of chocolates, Busalacchi said as she shared gifts with a client — Bob. “I heard you love chocolates. This is a blanket that one of our staff made for you.”

As they care for the elderly, who stay in their own homes, these caregivers know first-hand how challenging it can be during the holidays for seniors whose families live out of town, or those who have spouses who have passed.

“Makes Christmas that much more enjoyable,” said Bob. “I’m very appreciative of the good people.”

As he shared stories about the portraits made by his late wife, Bob said he was grateful for the company and kindness.

“Merry Christmas to you, and to all the people,” said Bob.