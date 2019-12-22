× Firefighter falls off ladder responding to call of resident who fell through ceiling

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) — A person was injured after falling through the ceiling of their home Saturday.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a residence in Sherwood for an emergency medical call around 8 a.m.

Firefighters said they treated a patient on scene who had sustained injuries after falling through the ceiling inside the residence. The patient was taken to the hospital.

While on scene, a firefighter who was working off a ladder, fell from the ladder, sustaining minor injuries, according to officials.

That firefighter was treated on scene and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officials said the firefighter is in stable condition.