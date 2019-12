× MPD: 20-year-old man stabbed at Rufus King High School

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 20-year-old man was stabbed at Rufus King High School, Saturday.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Dec. 21. Authorities say the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal argument at the high school. The suspect then stabbed the victim multiple times.

The suspect is in police custody. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities.