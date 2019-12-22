× Police: Suspected drug dealer arrested in pursuit that ended on I-43/Keefe off-ramp

MILWAUKEE — A police pursuit ended on the I-43 off-ramp at Keefe Avenue Saturday evening, Dec. 21.

Authorities say Milwaukee police officers observed what looked like a drug transaction involving a two-door, silver Cadillac around 6:15 p.m.

Officers then spotted the suspect vehicle near 15th and Galena later that evening. When they attempted to pull the suspect over for drug dealing and illegal window tint, the suspect then fled — disregarding multiple red lights while weaving in and out of traffic.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed on the I-43 off-ramp — nearly three miles from where it started. Police arrested the driver and recovered drugs.