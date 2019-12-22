Shark reportedly bites surfer off Southern California coast

Posted 11:57 am, December 22, 2019, by

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Coast Guard says a shark reportedly bit a surfer off the coast of Southern California on Saturday.

The 37-year-old man is in stable condition after the attack near Santa Rosa Island on the afternoon of Dec. 21. A friend aboard a nearby boat applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and called the Coast Guard for help. A helicopter crew flew the surfer to the Santa Barbara airport for treatment.

Coast Guard video footage shows the man, wearing a full-body wetsuit, being hoisted up from the boat into the helicopter.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.