1 dead following apartment fire in Waukesha, cause under investigation

WAUKESHA — One person is dead following a fire Sunday night, Dec. 22 at an apartment complex in Waukesha. Crews were called to the area of Big Bend Road and Sunset Drive around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire coming from the first-floor of a 47-unit apartment building.

Fire crews made an aggressive interior attack, extinguishing the fire. One victim was located inside the building. The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Waukesha Police Department and the Waukesha Fire Department.