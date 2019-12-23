× ALDI stores in UK will host Christmas Eve food giveaways for 3rd straight year

LONDON — ALDI stores in Britain are giving away food to the needy at grocery stores on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Company officials invited community groups like leaders of food banks to come pick up fresh food nearing the end of its shelf life.

That includes fruits, vegetables, meat, and bread.

The groups were vetted in advance.

In 2018, ALDI officials said they gave away the equivalent of nearly a half-million meals in this Christmas Eve giveaway campaign, now in its third year.

ALDI officials said 95% of UK branches donate surplus food throughout the year, five days a week.