Deff-initely Milwaukee: An open mic with the CEO and COO of the Pabst Theater Group

MILWAUKEE — Over the past 17 years, the Pabst Theater Group has helped transform the entertainment scene in the city. And the two men leading that charge are CEO Gary Witt and COO Matt Beringer. Their goal: To make Milwaukee a downtown destination.

In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl sits down with Witt and Beringer inside the artists’ green room at the Riverside Theater. There, they talk about how the industry has changed and evolved, their own growth into an operation with four distinct venues and hundreds of shows each year, and some of their favorite moments from those shows.

Plus, our FOX6 pack of questions features Real Milwaukee’s Cassandra McShepard.

