Embark on a magical Christmas boat cruise to Santa’s Hideaway in Lake Geneva

Embark on a magical Christmas boat cruise to Santa’s Hideaway! Along your 40 minute lake tour you will be enchanted by lighted displays* that unfold the story of your journey. From the boat, sneak a peek at the shoreline to see Santa’s Hideaway and Santa himself as he reads the names of the children on board who are on his “Nice List.”** A cash bar with adult and children’s beverages and snacks is available.