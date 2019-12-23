Embark on a magical Christmas boat cruise to Santa’s Hideaway in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA -- In Lake Geneva, you can embark on a magical Christmas boat cruise to Santa's hideaway! FOX6's Eric Manges spent the morning checking out all the fun.
About Lake Geneva Santa Cruise (website)
There’s Nothing Else Like it!
Embark on a magical Christmas boat cruise to Santa’s Hideaway! Along your 40 minute lake tour you will be enchanted by lighted displays* that unfold the story of your journey. From the boat, sneak a peek at the shoreline to see Santa’s Hideaway and Santa himself as he reads the names of the children on board who are on his “Nice List.”** A cash bar with adult and children’s beverages and snacks is available.
Before boarding begins, walk through the Santa Cause “Charities of Christmas Tree Festival.” This indoor winter wonderland includes eight individually decorated trees with a festive atmosphere sure to delight all ages.