'Finances are tight:' Police spread Christmas cheer by giving drivers 2 candy bars instead of tickets

BOISE, Idaho — Some drivers in Boise, Idaho, got a jolly surprise after seeing flashing blue lights in their rear-view mirrors — with police handing out candy bars instead of tickets for some minor offenses.

In the days leading up to Christmas, Boise police officers were giving motorists chocolate bars and a safety warning during traffic stops.

“That positive interaction we that have with them is an opportunity for us to help educate them on being aware of their driving and being safe drivers,” Cpl. Kyle Wills told CNN affiliate KIVI.

The drivers received two candy bars — one to enjoy and one to give to someone else, who they think needs a pick-me-up.

“The fine is you have to pay the other one forward to someone who you think can use the other one. Fair enough?” Wills told a driver during a traffic stop.

Wills told KIVI that some drivers get emotional when they realize that they’re not getting a ticket.

“It’s hard. It’s Christmas, and our finances are kind of tight, so to have this kind of fine is really awesome,” one driver, who wasn’t identified, told the station.

This was the sixth year the Boise Police Department has given out candy instead of citations during the holidays.

Another excited driver told the station that police could pull her over any time after getting candy from an officer.

That traffic stop may not be as sweet, with officers were set to pull their ticket books back out after Christmas Day.