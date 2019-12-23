× Investigation underway after man fled traffic stop, possibly kicked in garage door

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a man fled from a traffic stop in Ozaukee County Monday morning, Dec. 23.

The vehicle was later located in the Town of Holland. Police believe the man may have knocked on a “number of doors” and possibly kicked in a garage door. At this time, officials are investigating the damage to property incident.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department at 920-459-3114.