× Man accused of beating blind, homeless man to death with fire extinguisher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of beating a homeless man to death, using a fire extinguisher, and leaving the body on the fifth level of a downtown parking garage.

Police said 32-year-old Brandon Brown was arrested on a criminal homicide charge Monday morning, Dec. 23 after using a fire extinguisher to beat a 49-year-old man — who is homeless and blind — to death.

According to police, Brown was seen at the bus station at approximately 2 a.m. and appeared to have been assaulted. When police arrived at the bus station, Brown had blood on his white sweater, and a small cut above his eye. He didn’t tell police any details on how he was injured.

Police transported him to Nashville General Hospital to be treated for his injury.

A security staffer found the body at approximately 5 a.m. on the fifth level of the WeGo Music City Central bus terminal garage. The weapon used was a fire extinguisher.

Officers went back to General Hospital to follow up with Brown, but he had been discharged by that time. They caught up with him a short time later and he was taken into custody.

Police said during an interview with a detective, Brown implicated himself in the murder. A motive wasn’t immediately clear.

Brown was being held on $1.2 million bond.