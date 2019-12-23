Packers look to clinch NFC North with MNF win over Vikings; Minnesota leads 3-0

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Sure, the Green Bay Packers haven’t picked up many style points in this first season under coach Matt LaFleur. They’ve been outscored in the second and fourth quarters. Only four of their 11 wins have come by more than one score. Their team rankings in rushing and passing yardage on both offense and defense are all in the bottom half of the league.

Here they are, though, needing only one victory over their final two games to take the division title. What’s more, a first-round bye for the playoffs remains well within reach. Whatever the outcome of their visit to Minnesota on Monday night, this rookie year for the inexperienced LaFleur and his staff could hardly be recorded as anything but a job well done.

The Packers and Vikings squared up Monday night, Dec. 23 in Minneapolis.

The Vikings were the first to score with a Dan Bailey field goal — giving Minnesota a 3-0 lead with 13:11 left in the first quarter.

