Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Milwaukee, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that happened Sunday night, Dec. 22 near 22nd and Hopkins. It happened around 7:45 p.m.

Police say a vehicle, driven by a 61-year-old Milwaukee man, struck a 62-year-old Milwaukee woman as she walked into the street. The preliminary investigation revealed the crash did not appear to be intentional.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. He was later arrested due to not possessing a valid driver’s license.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Criminal charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the upcoming days.