Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Milwaukee, driver arrested

Posted 12:40 pm, December 23, 2019, by
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that happened Sunday night, Dec. 22 near 22nd and Hopkins. It happened around 7:45 p.m.

Police say a vehicle, driven by a 61-year-old Milwaukee man, struck a 62-year-old Milwaukee woman as she walked into the street. The preliminary investigation revealed the crash did not appear to be intentional.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. He was later arrested due to not possessing a valid driver’s license.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Criminal charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the upcoming days.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.