× Recognize her? Kewaskum police seek woman who tried passing fake $10 bill at gas station

KEWASKUM — Kewaskum police on Monday, Dec. 23 asked for help identifying a woman accused of trying to pass a fake $10 bill at a gas station on Dec. 21.

Police said the bill had red and white oriental characters printed on it, with a serial number of LGQ03229158.

The incident happened at the Kohn’s Korner Mart gas station.

The same woman successfully passed one of these bills at another gas station on Dec. 17, police said.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity was asked to please contact police.