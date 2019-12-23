× Recognize him? Police seek man who stole laptop from Best Buy in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Monday, Dec. 23 asked for help identifying a man who stole a laptop from Best Buy on Falls Parkway.

It happened on Dec. 16.

Police said the man concealed the laptop in his pants and exited the store without paying.

He fled in a newer model black sedan.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police, or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.