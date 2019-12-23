× St. Louis police recovered 800+ pieces of property stolen from properties being rehabbed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two people were taken into custody after St. Louis City detectives recovered more than 800 pieces of stolen property.

Detectives found stolen pieces of property taken over the course of a year throughout central and south St. Louis City after two search warrants were executed. Two people were taken into custody.

“The suspects we caught here are on a different level,” said Tom Kitchell with the SLMPD burglary division. “They were actually stealing them to actually use or sell to other people who are rehabbing [buildings]. This was a pretty sophisticated ring. They would drive around during the day and look for rehabs.”

The suspects would reportedly target properties being rehabbed in south St. Louis and St. Louis County.

The items ranged from tools, to TVs, to lawn care equipment, and designer purses.

Police asked residents who had their property stolen from them to come forward and claim their belongings.